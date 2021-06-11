In photos: Protesters demand G7 action as world leaders meet in picturesque Cornwall, U.K.
Blimps of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson floated off the Cornish coast on Friday as hundreds of protesters targeted the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19. As leaders of some of the world’s richest nations gather in picturesque Cornwall, so have dozens of campaign groups that want to court publicity for their causes and send a message to the Western political elite.