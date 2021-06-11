Blimps of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson floated off the Cornish coast on Friday as hundreds of protesters targeted the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19. As leaders of some of the world’s richest nations gather in picturesque Cornwall, so have dozens of campaign groups that want to court publicity for their causes and send a message to the Western political elite.

Extinction Rebellion activists take part in the "Sound The Alarm" march during the G7 summit in Cornwall in St Ives, Cornwall, U.K..Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 1 of 14 Campaigners motored around the bay and harbour with an inflatable of President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning calling on G7 leaders to 'crack the crisis' in Falmouth, U.K..Hugh Hastings/Getty Images 2 of 14 Activists take part in the "Sound The Alarm" march during the G7 summit in Cornwall.Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 3 of 14 (L-R) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, pose for the Leaders official welcome and family photo during the G7 Summit In Carbis Bay, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.Leon Neal/Getty Images 4 of 14 Story continues below advertisement Extinction Rebellion activists take part in the "Sound The Alarm" march during the G7 summit in Cornwall.Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 5 of 14 Activists demonstrate during the G7 summit in Cornwall, U.K...Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 6 of 14 British Royal Navy's patrol vessel HMS Tamar is anchored near a Extinction Rebellion sailboat during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay in St Ives, Cornwall, U.K..Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 7 of 14 Extinction Rebellion 'Red Rebels' activists take part in the "Sound The Alarm" march during the G7 summit in Cornwall.Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 8 of 14 A boat sculpture with the words 'As the sea dies, we die' written on the sail is pictured during an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest on the beach in St Ives, Cornwall.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 14 Britain's Royal Navy's offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, patrols the sea as activists take part in an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest on the beach in St Ives, Cornwall.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 14 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, U.K..PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 11 of 14 Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, U.K..DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters 12 of 14 Activists from the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion, pour a black liquid to represent oil, into the mouth of a fellow acivist as they demonstrate against oil giant BP on the beach in St Ives, Cornwall.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 14 Two protestors hold flags as they walk on the beach of Carbis Bay during a demonstration outside the G7 meeting taking place in St. Ives, Cornwall, U.K..Jon Super/The Associated Press 14 of 14

