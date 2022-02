Ukrainians and supporting people hold a massive Ukrainian flag during a demonstration in front of the Greek parliament in Athens against the Russian invasion in Ukraine, on February 27, 2022. - Pro-Ukraine demonstrations erupted across the world, as thousands took to the streets from London to New York to Tehran to denounce Russia's assault on its neighbour. Greece will send Ukraine "defence equipment" and humanitarian aid, the prime minister's office said, as Athens formally protested the deaths of 10 ethnic Greeks during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images