In photos: Reaction after Derek Chauvin found guilty in death of George Floyd

People react after learning former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter of African-American George Floyd in a case that roiled the United States for almost a year, laying bare deep racial divisions.
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021.
ADREES LATIF/Reuters
Gail Russell, 68, falls to her knees and proclaims "Thank you Jesus" at Gloria's Corner Store in New Orleans.
DAVID GRUNFELD/The Associated Press
Ceci Munoz sits in the street and cries after learning the verdict.
Karen Warren/The Associated Press
People react outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
London Williams, 31, of Harrisburg, Pa., bursts into tears after hearing the guilty verdict.
Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press
A person reacts after the guilty verdict is announced in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters
People react outside the Hennepin County Government Center after the verdict is announced.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced.
Morry Gash/The Associated Press
People react after the verdict was read.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Philonise Floyd and Floyd family attorney Ben Crump hold hands during a news conference following the verdict.
NICHOLAS PFOSI/Reuters
Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, joins family and supporters during a news conference.
John Minchillo/The Associated Press
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference.
Julio Cortez/The Associated Press
At the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, people update a marquee after the verdict announcement.
BRANDON BELL/Getty Images
This screenshot obtained from video feed via Court TV, shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being led away in handcuffs after the verdict was read.
-/AFP/Getty Images
Celebrations at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
ADREES LATIF/Reuters
A woman reacts after the verdict in Minneapolis.
ADREES LATIF/Reuters
A child sits on an adult's shoulders during a celebration of the guilty verdict.
BRANDON BELL/Getty Images
A band performs at George Floyd Square to celebrate the guilty verdict.
VICTOR J. BLUE /The New York Times News Service
People gather at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BELL/Getty Images
People react to guilty verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
OCTAVIO JONES/Reuters
In the neighbourhood were George Floyd grew up, Lee Singleton reacts to the verdict.
David J. Phillip/The Associated Press
Neighbors react after seeing Derek Chauvin was convicted of all three charges at Twees Foods Store in the Third Ward where George Floyd grew up in Houston, Texas.
MARK FELIX/AFP/Getty Images
People gather in New York City.
EDUARDO MUNOZ/Reuters
Mahkhyieah Lee, 5, of Scranton, Pa., dances at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press
Xochitl Ramirez and Angel Reyes from Panama embrace at BLM Plaza in Washington.
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters
A man reacts after hearing the verdict in Los Angeles.
Allison Zaucha/The New York Times News Service
Daryel Simmons reaches up to touch the names of Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor on her way to George Floyd memorial.
Brett Coomer/The Associated Press
People hold placards with George Floyd's and Daunte Wright's face.
CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters
