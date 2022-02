Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is holding talks with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda in Kyiv. Here are the latest images from the region.

Crosses installed during a protest against Russia's actions in the separatist-controlled Donbas region of Ukraine are seen outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 1 of 14 Police officers and members of the Ukrainian National Guard arrive at the Russian embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 2 of 14 A police officer and members of the Ukrainian National Guard outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 3 of 14 Workers unload material from a diplomatic vehicle inside the compound of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 14 Workers leave the Russian Embassy in Kyiv with their materials. Moscow's foreign ministry Sergey Lavrov announced it would evacuate diplomats from the country soon, saying this was to "protect their lives".DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 14 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (front) and his counterparts from Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda (C) and Poland Andrzej Duda arrive for a joint press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2022.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 14 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a signing ceremony following a meeting with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 14 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and his counterparts from Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda (R) and Poland Andrzej Duda pose with signed documents at a press conference on Wednesday.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 14 Ukrainian frontier guard patrols an area along the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 9 of 14 A Ukrainian frontier guard checks a man's documents at the Hoptivka (Goptovka) crossing on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 10 of 14 Citizens collect water from a well in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 23, 2022, after the town's pump stations were knocked out of power by shelling.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 14 Ukrainian servicemen wait till mortar attack is over at their position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 14 Ukrainian servicemen on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on Wednesday.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 14 People leave Ukraine through the Hoptivka (Goptovka) crossing on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 14 of 14