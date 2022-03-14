A man stands on the balcony of an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter rescues a dog after an apartment building was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A police officer ties tape to secure area near a building destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters
People and medics help a wounded resident of a house destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters
A firefighter stands in the shattered window of an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A man reacts near a house and vehicles destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters
A child's toy hangs from the metal bars of a window in a destroyed apartment block after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A man passes by a building destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters
A firefighter walks along a rescue ladder placed into the window frame of a smouldering apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A resident of a house damaged by shelling looks out of a broken window as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters
A crane removes a ruined car from in front of a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A man holds his dead cat in a blanket as he stands outside a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian setrvicemen are seen by the residential house which got hit in Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
Tetyana, a resident of the shelled house in 20 Bohatyrska Street, photographed with her belongings as she leaves her home in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
A man photographs the destructions at 20 Bohatyrska street in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
An injured man sits inside an ambulance stationed outside a destroyed apartment building following shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A woman reacts as she stands outside destroyed apartment blocks following shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images