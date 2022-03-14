Skip to main content

A man stands on the balcony of an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

A firefighter rescues a dog after an apartment building was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

A police officer ties tape to secure area near a building destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

People and medics help a wounded resident of a house destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

A firefighter stands in the shattered window of an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

A man reacts near a house and vehicles destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

A child's toy hangs from the metal bars of a window in a destroyed apartment block after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

A man passes by a building destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

A firefighter walks along a rescue ladder placed into the window frame of a smouldering apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

A resident of a house damaged by shelling looks out of a broken window as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

A crane removes a ruined car from in front of a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

A man holds his dead cat in a blanket as he stands outside a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian setrvicemen are seen by the residential house which got hit in Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Tetyana, a resident of the shelled house in 20 Bohatyrska Street, photographed with her belongings as she leaves her home in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

A man photographs the destructions at 20 Bohatyrska street in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

An injured man sits inside an ambulance stationed outside a destroyed apartment building following shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

A woman reacts as she stands outside destroyed apartment blocks following shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

