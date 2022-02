Explosions were seen across the country and highways were jammed as thousands of Ukrainians fled their homes in the first hours after a Russian invasion of their country began. Here are the latest images from across the country

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 13 People stand around a damaged structure caused by a rocket on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 2 of 13 Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 13 Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 13 An American woman cries after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland.BRYAN WOOLSTON/Reuters 5 of 13 People wait at a bus station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 6 of 13 Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 7 of 13 People wait in a traffic jam as they leave the city of Kharkiv, in Eastern Ukraine.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 8 of 13 Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.Sergei Grits/The Associated Press 9 of 13 Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press 10 of 13 Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.Sergei Grits/The Associated Press 11 of 13 A local resident sits in a car as they packing to leave the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 12 of 13 Ukrainian citizens carry suitcases as they exit a train arriving from Odessa via Lviv at Przemysl main train station on February 24, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland.Omar Marques/Getty Images 13 of 13