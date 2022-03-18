A woman collects belongings from her destroyed apartment after shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A view of a residential building that was damaged by an intercepted missile in Kyiv.THOMAS PETER/Reuters
A man stands inside a destroyed apartment in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
An injured woman looks on as she receives medical treatment after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
A woman cries before starting to clean the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press
Ukrainian servicemen are seen through a building window as they carry the remains of a missile after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
Debris in front of a residential apartment complex that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Police and military personnel stand in front of a residential apartment complex that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko holds people away from a five-storey residential building that partially collapsed after a shelling in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images
A man knocks out broken glass from the front window of a damaged preschool after a residential apartment complex was hit by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A view of a destroyed children's preschool in a residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters
Women walks inside a school damaged among other residential buildings following a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press
A paramedic helps a woman injured at the site of a residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine,STRINGER/Reuters