Video of the attack on Kharkiv showed a massive fireball erupting at the regional administration building, flinging debris high into the air. Subsequent images showed the building still standing, but extensive damage to the street.

A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall in Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 16 Ukrainian service members stand guard outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 2 of 16 An armed man is seen inside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 16 A view shows an ammunition case in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 4 of 16 A view of the damaged headquarters of the Kharkiv administration hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 16 Combination picture shows a monitor displaying a projectile striking the regional state administration building, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES OF UKRAINE/Reuters 6 of 16 Emergencies personnel work in the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 16 View of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 16 A school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 16 Members of an Ukrainian civil defence unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 16 Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 11 of 16 People who have fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine wait at the Shehyni border crossing to enter Poland, near Mostyska, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 12 of 16 Volunteers pack donated goods at Avus city highway parking lot to be loaded onto Ukrainian trucks as the first humanitarian aid transport to Ukraine organized by a local residents' initiative in Berlin, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 13 of 16 German singer and actress Yvonne Catterfeld unloads the goods from a car at Avus city highway parking lot to be loaded onto Ukrainian trucks as the first humanitarian aid transport to Ukraine organized by a local residents' initiative in Berlin, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 14 of 16 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators protest against Russia outside the venue of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 16 Ukrainians living in Greece and supporting people collect household necessities to be sent to Ukraine, at the Vlatadon monastery in Thessaloniki.SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 16