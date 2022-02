Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence. Here are the latest images from the region

Protestors hold an anti-Putin rally near the Russian Embassy in Kyiv.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail 1 of 12 People board the early-morning westbound train from Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine to Kyiv.LYNSEY ADDARIO/The New York Times News Service 2 of 12 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators hold flags and placards during a demonstration in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Feb. 22, 2022.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 12 People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 4 of 12 A tank drives along a street in Donetsk after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 5 of 12 Ukrainian service members walk at the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 6 of 12 A Ukrainian service member walks along a trench at a position on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 7 of 12 A Ukrainian service member walks along a trench at a position on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 8 of 12 A family crosses from pro-Russian-separatist controlled territory to Ukrainian government-controlled areas in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 9 of 12 A woman sits on a bus after crossing from pro-Russian separatists controlled territory to Ukrainian government controlled areas, in Stanytsia Luhanska.Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press 10 of 12 Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin with the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 11 of 12 A Ukrainian soldier pays tribute to army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv, Ukraine.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 12 of 12