Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 100th day on Friday with no end in sight to the fighting that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble. After abandoning its assault on the capital, Kyiv, Russia is pressing on in the east and south in the face of mounting sanctions and a fierce Ukrainian counter-offensive bolstered by Western arms.

Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the war against Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 1 of 23 Cars line up on the road to the Shehyni border crossing as people flee to Poland, after Russia launched a war against Ukraine, outside Mostyska, Ukraine, February 27, 2022.NATALIE THOMAS/Reuters 2 of 23 A blast is seen in the TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 3 of 23 A view shows destroyed military vehicles on a street, in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 1, 2022.SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters 4 of 23 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after an interview with Reuters, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 5 of 23 A couple take shelter at an underground metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 6 of 23 An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 3, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 7 of 23 Children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 8 of 23 Local residents cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from the town of Irpin, after days of heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 9 of 23 Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 10 of 23 An injured serviceman looks out of an ambulance following an attack on the Yavoriv military base, in Yavoriv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 11 of 23 A view shows the building of a theatre destroyed by Russian shelling, as a word "children" in Russian is written in large white letters on the pavement, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022.STAFF/Reuters 12 of 23 Galina Bondar, 63, who said her son, Olexander Bondar, 32, a territorial defence member, was killed by Russian troops, kisses the plaque bearing his name at his grave at the cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine April 17, 2022.ZOHRA BENSEMRA/Reuters 13 of 23 Service members of pro-Russian troops, including fighters of the Chechen special forces unit, stand in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022.CHINGIS KONDAROV/Reuters 14 of 23 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits the town of Borodianka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 15 of 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he takes part in the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters 16 of 23 A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar at a position, at an unknown location in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 9, 2022.SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters 17 of 23 A bus carrying wounded service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol drives under escort of the pro-Russian military in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 18 of 23 Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the laws and norms of war, stands inside a cage during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine May 23, 2022.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 19 of 23 A family reunification takes place as a woman carrying a baby reacts after evacuating from Russian troop-occupied Kupiansk town in a bus convoy, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine May 30, 2022.IVAN ALVARADO/Reuters 20 of 23 An evacuation convoy travels from Russian troop-occupied Kupiansk town, along a damaged road, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine May 30, 2022.IVAN ALVARADO/Reuters 21 of 23 A local resident walks, as his neighbour's house burns after Russian shelling, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region Ukraine June 2, 2022.SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters 22 of 23 A wounded Ukrainian serviceman army is carried in a military vehicle during an evacuation in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region Ukraine June 2, 2022.SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters 23 of 23