Russia continues relentless attacks on cities throughout Ukraine after an overnight assault on Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, while the number of refugees crosses the one million mark. Here are the latest images from across the country

Yevghen Zbormyrsky, 49, reacts in front of his burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 14 People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 14 People walk past the remains of a missile at a bus terminal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 3 of 14 Ukrainian refugees are tested on the novel coronavirus in a reception centre in Vienna, Austria.BENEDIKT LOEBELL/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 14 A child rides a tricycle as people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia.LUKASZ GLOWALA/Reuters 5 of 14 Volunteers try to control people trying to reach a train departing to Poland at the main train station in Lviv.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 6 of 14 Firefighters extinguish flames at a warehouse in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv region.SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters 7 of 14 A woman stands next to rescuers amidst the debris of a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 8 of 14 The inside of a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 9 of 14 People wait to board a bus after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland.YARA NARDI/Reuters 10 of 14 Two women and a child from war-torn Ukraine arrive in Poland at the Medyka border crossing.SeanGallup/Getty Images 11 of 14 Children in Lviv look out of a train window waiting for the departure to Poland.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 12 of 14 Refugees sitting in a train prior to their departure to Poland following Russia,s invasion of Ukraine at the main train station in Lviv.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 13 of 14 A man walks in front of a residential building damaged in yesterday's shelling in the city of Chernihiv.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 14