 Skip to main content

World In photos: Scenes from lively but tenuous Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

In photos: Scenes from lively but tenuous Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright and Mason Wright

Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar are busy setting up their lives in a corner of Bangladesh

Open this photo in gallery:

The Chakmarkul refugee camp is one of several located in Bangladesh, where persecuted Rohingya have fled from neighbouring Myanmar.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

1 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Abul Monjur works as a tailor in one of the camps.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

2 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Nur Halima, 18, a Rohingya refugee newly trained in textiles thanks to an international aid program.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

3 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Halima came to the Chakmarkul camp from India.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

4 of 14

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Muhammad Harun, 30, works on a paddy field outside the refugee camp where he lives.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

5 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Nurus Salam, left, and Shokutara Begum play with their one-year-old daughter Jannat Ara in the shelter they share in a camp.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

6 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Nur Korim lives outside the camps with his family in a rented house.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

7 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Many Rohingya who live outside of the camps gather in Cox's Bazar with Bangladeshi workers, waiting to be hired by local employers.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

8 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Jubair, 18, works as a daily labourer unloading goods outside of the camps.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

9 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Rohingya men decorate their clothing shop inside Balukhali camp.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

10 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

A new road under construction at the Chakmarkul camp in March, 2019.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

11 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mohammad Salim, a Rohingya refugee, came to the Chakmarkul camp from India.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

12 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Khunsoma, 20, who works as a tailor, bought a sewing machine after receiving training from an international aid agency.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

13 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Soyed Korim also came from India.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail

14 of 14

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.