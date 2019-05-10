In photos: Scenes from lively but tenuous Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright , Mason Wright and Mason Wright Published May 10, 2019 Updated May 10, 2019 Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar are busy setting up their lives in a corner of Bangladesh Open this photo in gallery: The Chakmarkul refugee camp is one of several located in Bangladesh, where persecuted Rohingya have fled from neighbouring Myanmar. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 1 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Abul Monjur works as a tailor in one of the camps. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 2 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Nur Halima, 18, a Rohingya refugee newly trained in textiles thanks to an international aid program. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 3 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Halima came to the Chakmarkul camp from India. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 4 of 14 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Muhammad Harun, 30, works on a paddy field outside the refugee camp where he lives. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 5 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Nurus Salam, left, and Shokutara Begum play with their one-year-old daughter Jannat Ara in the shelter they share in a camp. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 6 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Nur Korim lives outside the camps with his family in a rented house. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 7 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Many Rohingya who live outside of the camps gather in Cox's Bazar with Bangladeshi workers, waiting to be hired by local employers. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 8 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Jubair, 18, works as a daily labourer unloading goods outside of the camps. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 9 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Rohingya men decorate their clothing shop inside Balukhali camp. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 10 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: A new road under construction at the Chakmarkul camp in March, 2019. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 11 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Mohammad Salim, a Rohingya refugee, came to the Chakmarkul camp from India. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 12 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Khunsoma, 20, who works as a tailor, bought a sewing machine after receiving training from an international aid agency. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 13 of 14 Open this photo in gallery: Soyed Korim also came from India. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/The Globe and Mail 14 of 14 Report an error