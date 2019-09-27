In Photos: Schools closed as students lead climate protests around the globe

Students gathered for marches on Friday to kick off a planned second global school strike for climate action. The latest round of protests, which builds on last week’s marches by millions of children around the world, is planned to roll through Asia and Europe before culminating in a rally in Montreal, Canada, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to speak. Thunberg, who is credited with inspiring the school strikes, this week lambasted world leaders for a lack of climate change policies at the United Nations Climate Action summit in New York.

Open this photo in gallery: Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change, in Turin, Italy. Alessandro Di Marco/The Associated Press 1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Climate demonstrators take part in a global climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden. Anders Wiklund/The Associated Press 2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Climate demonstrators take part in a global climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden. Claudio Bresciani/The Associated Press 3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in Milan, Italy. Antonio Calanni/The Associated Press 4 of 10

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in Milan, Italy. Antonio Calanni/The Associated Press 5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in Turin, Italy. Alessandro Di Marco/The Associated Press 6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Students, activists and demonstrators demonstrate during a worldwide climate strike against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown and environmental pollution in Lausanne, Switzerland. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change, in Rome, Italy. Massimo Percossi/The Associated Press 8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: A man with a gas mask stands near the students holding placards as they take part in the Global Climate Strike in Kathmandu, Nepal. NAVESH CHITRAKAR/Reuters 9 of 10