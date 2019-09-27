 Skip to main content

World In Photos: Schools closed as students lead climate protests around the globe

In photos

In Photos: Schools closed as students lead climate protests around the globe

Students gathered for marches on Friday to kick off a planned second global school strike for climate action. The latest round of protests, which builds on last week’s marches by millions of children around the world, is planned to roll through Asia and Europe before culminating in a rally in Montreal, Canada, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to speak. Thunberg, who is credited with inspiring the school strikes, this week lambasted world leaders for a lack of climate change policies at the United Nations Climate Action summit in New York.

Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change, in Turin, Italy.

Alessandro Di Marco/The Associated Press

Climate demonstrators take part in a global climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden.

Anders Wiklund/The Associated Press

Climate demonstrators take part in a global climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden.

Claudio Bresciani/The Associated Press

Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in Milan, Italy.

Antonio Calanni/The Associated Press

Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in Milan, Italy.

Antonio Calanni/The Associated Press

Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in Turin, Italy.

Alessandro Di Marco/The Associated Press

Students, activists and demonstrators demonstrate during a worldwide climate strike against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown and environmental pollution in Lausanne, Switzerland.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Students demonstrate during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change, in Rome, Italy.

Massimo Percossi/The Associated Press

A man with a gas mask stands near the students holding placards as they take part in the Global Climate Strike in Kathmandu, Nepal.

NAVESH CHITRAKAR/Reuters

Students stage a rally demanding the escape from the climate crisis in Seoul, South Korea.

Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press

