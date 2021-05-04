 Skip to main content
In photos: Scores killed or injured in Mexico train disaster

A metro overpass collapsed late Monday in Mexico City, sending the cars of a train packed with passengers plunging to the ground and killing at least 23 people, including children, the city’s mayor said.

Open this photo in gallery:

Military and emergency personnel attend the scene after an elevated section of metro track collapsed in Mexico City.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Rescue workers at the scene of a train accident after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

An aerial view of the accident scene after an elevated section of metro track collapsed in Mexico City.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Cranes work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City.

HENRY ROMERO/Reuters

4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A train is seen at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

LUIS CORTES/Reuters

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A tow truck removes a damaged taxi at the site of a train accident after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Rescue workers remove a body from a train carriage after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Media and onlookers are kept behind a police tape at the scene where subway cars fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City.

Marco Ugarte/The Associated Press

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A rescue worker stands in front of a car trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City.

LUIS CORTES/Reuters

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Rescue workers help the injured after a train carriage accident from an elevated metro line collapse in Mexico City.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Rescue workers gather at the site of a train accident after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

An aerial view of the accident scene after an elevated section of metro track collapsed in Mexico City.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

12 of 12

