In photos: Search for survivors as death toll rises after Beirut blast

Rescue workers still struggling to treat thousands of people wounded in an enormous explosion that rocked Beirut turned their attention on Wednesday morning to the desperate search for survivors. The blast, so powerful it could be felt more than 150 miles away in Cyprus, leveled whole sections of the city near the port of Beirut, leaving nothing but twisted metal and debris for blocks in Beirut’s downtown business district.

Open this photo in gallery:

A survivor is taken out of the rubble after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press

1 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

The damaged grain silo and a burnt boat at Beirut's harbour, one day after a powerful twin explosion tore through Lebanon's capital, resulting from the ignition of a huge depot of ammonium nitrate at the city's main port.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Destruction inside a church in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A man rides his motorbike past damaged cars and shops in Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 17

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

A survivor is taken out of the rubble after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press

5 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

An army helicopter drops water at the scene of Tuesday's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon.

Hussein Malla/The Associated Press

6 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A woman sits in front of a building, damaged by an explosion a day earlier in Beirut, Lebanon.

Getty Images/Getty Images

7 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Lebanese flags fly in front of the damaged building of the state-owned electricity company near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon.

MOHAMED AZAKIR/Reuters

8 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

People remove debris from a damaged mosque a day after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon.

Hussein Malla/The Associated Press

9 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

People check the damage in central Beirut, one day after a powerful twin explosion tore through Lebanon's capital.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A residential building in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital.

JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A woman looks down from a balcony, damaged by an explosion a day earlier in Beirut, Lebanon.

Getty Images/Getty Images

12 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Lebanese women wearing protective masks and gloves against the coronavirus pandemic, stand amid the rubble in Beirut's Gimmayzeh commercial district which was heavily damaged by the previous day's powerful explosion.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

13 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon.

AZIZ TAHER/Reuters

14 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A man walks through debris on a residential street, devastated by an explosion a day earlier in Beirut, Lebanon.

Getty Images/Getty Images

15 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Smoke rises above wreckage in the city's port, devastated by an explosion a day earlier in Beirut, Lebanon.

Getty Images/Getty Images

16 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A woman looks out of the collapsed facade of an apartment, damaged by an explosion a day earlier in Beirut, Lebanon.

Getty Images/Getty Images

17 of 17

