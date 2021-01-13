 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

In photos: Security high as Congress mobilizes to hand Trump second impeachment

Democrats in the House of Representatives, along with a number of Republicans, are poised to impeach the U.S. president for the second time in just over a year. Lawmakers, furious with Trump after last week’s rampage on Capitol Hill, will vote later today on a resolution accusing the president of inciting an insurrection.

Open this photo in gallery:

Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol.

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

1 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of the National Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of the National Guard walk through the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of the National Guard take a rest in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of the National Guard take a rest in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

7 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

8 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

9 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

A member of the National Guard is given a weapon at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

10 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill in Washington.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

11 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

National Guard members walk the stairs at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

12 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

13 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

A member of the National Guard holds a pistol at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

14 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of the National Guard are given weapons before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

15 of 15

