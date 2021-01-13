In photos: Security high as Congress mobilizes to hand Trump second impeachment

Democrats in the House of Representatives, along with a number of Republicans, are poised to impeach the U.S. president for the second time in just over a year. Lawmakers, furious with Trump after last week’s rampage on Capitol Hill, will vote later today on a resolution accusing the president of inciting an insurrection.
Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
Members of the National Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the National Guard walk through the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the National Guard take a rest in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the National Guard take a rest in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press
National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
A member of the National Guard is given a weapon at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill in Washington.
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
National Guard members walk the stairs at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
A member of the National Guard holds a pistol at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
Members of the National Guard are given weapons before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.
JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
