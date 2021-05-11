In photos: Signs of optimism as NYC sees rise in tourism

The once-deserted steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art are filling up with visitors again. Hotel lobbies are losing their desolate feel. Downtown, people are back to taking selfies with the Charging Bull statue near Wall Street. Tourists who vanished from New York City’s museums, hotels and cultural attractions when the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago are trickling back in as restrictions loosen. There’s still a long way to go before the still-closed theatre district is mobbed with international travellers again.

Visitors to New York's Time Square pose for a photo with a street performer working for tips dressed as Batman, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. In recent weeks, tourism indicators for New York City like hotel occupancy and museum attendance that had fallen off a pandemic cliff have ticked up slightly. It's a welcome sight for a city where the industry has been decimated by the impact of the coronavirus.

Visitors to the Museum of Modern Art are seen on the museum's staircase.

Visitors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art inspect Van Gogh paintings.

A visitor to New York's Times Square stands at the top of the TKTS staircase.

Visitors take photos after boarding the Statue of Liberty ferry.

Mohammed Hussein works at his hot dog vending cart in New York's Times Square.

Visitors peek into the museum at the 9/11 Museum & Memorial.

Visitors to New York's Time Square take in the view from the TKTS stairway.

A 9/11 Memorial & Museum Visitor Services associate, left, gives visitors information and directions.

Visitors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art stand in line to purchase tickets.

A carriage horse driver pauses with his horse in Central Park.

People enjoy a warm afternoon in Central Park in New York City.

People walk through a pavilion in Central Park.

Central Park in New York City. As New York City begins to re-opens following pandemic lockdowns, thousands are flocking to city parks, restaurants and cultural events.