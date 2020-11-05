In photos: ‘Stop the count!’: Trump supporters protest polling centers

In Phoenix, Arizona a crowd of roughly 200 appeared. Rumours have spread on social media that some Maricopa county votes were not being counted because voters used Sharpie pens to mark their ballots. Local election officials insisted that was not true. Some protesters were armed with rifles and handguns. A similar scene played out on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Detroit, where city election officials blocked about 30 people from entering a vote-counting hall. In Las Vegas two groups of opposing protesters assembled on a street. Some carried signs such as “stop the steal.” Others demanded to “count every vote.”

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of US President Donald Trump bang on the glass and chant slogans outside the room where absentee ballots for the 2020 general election are being counted at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Poll challengers chant "stop the count" outside the door of the ballot counting room after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan. REBECCA COOK/Reuters 2 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Police keep a crowd back from an area where votes are being counted in Detroit. BRITTANY GREESON/The New York Times News Service 3 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: An election worker keeps a crowd back from an area where votes are being counted in Detroit. BRITTANY GREESON/The New York Times News Service 4 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: President Donald Trump supporters rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/The Associated Press 5 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, in Phoenix. Matt York/The Associated Press 6 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: President Donald Trump supporters gather to protest the election results at the Maricopa County Elections Department office in Phoenix, Arizona. COURTNEY PEDROZA/Getty Images 7 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/The Associated Press 8 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. John Locher/The Associated Press 9 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: President Donald Trump supporters protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. John Locher/The Associated Press 10 of 11