In photos: ‘Stop the count!’: Trump supporters protest polling centers
In Phoenix, Arizona a crowd of roughly 200 appeared. Rumours have spread on social media that some Maricopa county votes were not being counted because voters used Sharpie pens to mark their ballots. Local election officials insisted that was not true. Some protesters were armed with rifles and handguns. A similar scene played out on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Detroit, where city election officials blocked about 30 people from entering a vote-counting hall. In Las Vegas two groups of opposing protesters assembled on a street. Some carried signs such as “stop the steal.” Others demanded to “count every vote.”