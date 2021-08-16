Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Hundreds of Afghans flooded Kabul’s airport in the dark, desperate to leave on one of the last commercial flights before U.S. forces took over air traffic control. Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, witnesses said, as people tried to flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital and declared the war against foreign and local forces over.

A US soldier (C) point his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 15 A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.STRINGER/Reuters 2 of 15 US soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 15 A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan.Rahmat Gul/The Associated Press 4 of 15 A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.STRINGER/Reuters 5 of 15 Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan.Rahmat Gul/The Associated Press 6 of 15 Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.STRINGER/Reuters 7 of 15 Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 15 Men try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.STRINGER/Reuters 9 of 15 People walk past parked vehicles as they head to cross the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan.STRINGER/Reuters 10 of 15 Pakistan soldiers check documents of travelers crossing the border to Afghanistan through a crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan.Jafar Khan/The Associated Press 11 of 15 A volunteer carries an injured man as other people can be seen waiting at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 15 US soldiers stand guard as in the background Afghan people wait at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 15 Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 15 Afghan passengers sit inside a plane as they wait to leave the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 15

Report an error