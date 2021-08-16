In photos: Taliban take control as Afghans attempt to flee to the chaotic Kabul airport
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Hundreds of Afghans flooded Kabul’s airport in the dark, desperate to leave on one of the last commercial flights before U.S. forces took over air traffic control. Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, witnesses said, as people tried to flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital and declared the war against foreign and local forces over.