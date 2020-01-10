 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

In photos: The devastation of Flight 752

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery:

A damaged laptop is seen at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Damaged cosmeticsis are seen at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A burned dress is seen at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A page of Magazine is seen at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

4 of 12

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

A rescuer shows pictues at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A piece of debris of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane at the air crash site in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A piece of debris of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane is seen at the air crash site in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A burned map is seen at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A view of the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane is seen in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A page of a magazine is seen at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A page of a magazine is seen at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A rescuer shows a memorial card at the air crash site of a Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane in Parand district, southern Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ahmad Halabisaz/The Globe and Mail

12 of 12

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies