In photos: Third night of protests in Wisconsin turn deadly

Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Open this photo in gallery: Law enforcement hold a line in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Brandon Bell/Getty Images 1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: A man helps a woman during a clash with law enforcement, in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Brandon Bell/Getty Images 2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: A demonstrator throws back a can of Tear gas in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Brandon Bell/Getty Images 3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: A man is being shot in his arm during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/Reuters 4 of 10

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: A man with a firearm raises his hands up as he walks towards vehicles during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/Reuters 5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Residents confront protestors near the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images 6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators confront police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images 7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators confront police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images 8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Flares go off in front of a Kenosha Country Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters 9 of 10