Thousands of climate activists from across the world have descended this week on Glasgow, demanding that nations gathering for a global climate conference produce real, meaningful change. And some of the strongest and most urgent calls for action have come from young protesters who say that the world they are inheriting is teetering on the brink of a climate catastrophe. They have spent the week disrupting talks held by gas giants, and staging theatrical spectacles on the fringes of the international event, known as COP26. But the protests will peak Friday and Saturday in two days of demonstrations expected to draw up to 100,000 people.

A Climate activist speaks as protestors gather for the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice march on November 6, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 1 of 15 People attend a Climate Strike demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end.Michael Buholzer/The Associated Press 2 of 15 Climate activists take part in a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice protest in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. In the Philippines, with an already deteriorating human rights situation under the rule of Rodrigo Duterte, groups and individuals opposing damaging industries and corporate forest and natural resources destruction are often met with violent crackdowns from the police and military. International non-profit Global Witness has recorded incidents in relation to defenders’ opposition to mining, logging, and dam projects.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images 3 of 15 Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion march during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, as leaders and activists from around the world convene for day seven of the U.N. climate summit.Scott Heppell/The Associated Press 4 of 15 People lay on the road as they participate in a protest rally during a global day of action on climate change in Glasgow. On Saturday the city braced for a second day of protests against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming after Greta Thunberg labelled the crunch UN climate summit there a "failure."BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 15 People participate in a protest rally during a global day of action on climate change in Glasgow. From Paris to Sydney, Nairobi to Seoul, more than 200 events are planned worldwide to demand immediate action for communities already affected by climate change, particularly in the poorer countries in the South.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 15 Thousands of climate activists attend a protest organized by the COP26 Coalition in London.Andrew Milligan/The Associated Press 7 of 15 Protesters hold large portraits of world leaders and a banner reading "Climate inaction = crimes against the living" as they demonstrate in central Paris during a global day of action about climate change on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 15 Climate activists take part in a protest through the streets of London. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end.David Cliff/The Associated Press 9 of 15 Demonstrators participate in a protest outside the Bank of England, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) draws to a conclusion in Glasgow.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters 10 of 15 Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 11 of 15 Climate activists gather to protest government inaction on climate change as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 12 of 15 People participate in a rally during a global day of action on climate change in Seoul on Saturday.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 15 Young activists take part in Global Day of Action For Climate Justice on day seven of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Istanbul, Turkey.DILARA SENKAYA/Reuters 14 of 15 A demonstrator breaks away from the crowd during a protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow.YVES HERMAN/Reuters 15 of 15