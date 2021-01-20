In photos: Trump out, Biden in, on inauguration day in Washington

Joe Biden, president-elect, spent the night at the Blair House guest residence, then is going to a morning prayer service. Normally after he would have coffee meeting with his predecessor at the White House. Bucking tradition one last time Donald Trump will hold his own send-off event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland early in the morning and then depart to his home in Florida. At midday, the vice-president-elect and president-elect take their respective oaths of office, in that order.

Open this photo in gallery: The sun rises behind the US Capitol as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington. CAROLINE BREHMAN/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Tiffany Trump and her fiancé Michael Boulos, left, and Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, wait for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to arrive and board Air Force One. Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press 4 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Ivanka Trump (C), husband Jared Kushner (C-L), their children, Eric (R) and Donald Jr. (2nd R), Tiffany Trump (L) and Trump family members stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they arrive for US President Donald Trump's departure. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Two White House Marine sentries rehearse opening doors, one with a visible breakage from 06 January, before the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Pool/Getty Images 6 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Final preparations are made ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Susan Walsh/Getty Images 7 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A National Guardsman walks past the flags the line the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Julio Cortez/The Associated Press 8 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A U.S. Capitol police officer stands on the West Front of the Capitol before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington. JIM BOURG/Reuters 9 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Personel is seen on the roof of the White House with the Washington Monument in the background early morning ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Mark Makela/Getty Images 10 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: An honor guard forms at the east front of the Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington. MIKE SEGAR/Reuters 11 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: An Architect of the Capitol worker places a Presidential seal on a wall as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Caroline Brehman/The Associated Press 12 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: US flags are seen in the early morning as preparations continue for the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden at the US Capitol in Washington. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the Blair House on the eve of his inauguration in Washington. TOM BRENNER/Reuters 14 of 15