World In Photos: Two days of D-Day anniversary observances begin in England and France

Veterans salute on stage duing a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain.

CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

Poppies blossom as 280 paratroopers drop onto fields at Sannerville, France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A WWII D-Day veteran looks on during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019.

CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

Canadian World War II veteran Jim Warford, center, arrives for a ceremony at the Beny-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery in Reviers, France. The cemetery contains 2,049 headstones.

David Vincent/AP

Canadian World War II veterans arrive for a ceremony at the Beny-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery in Reviers, France.

David Vincent/AP

Canadian Armed Forces Sergeant G. Cotton holds the standard during a ceremony for Canadian World War II soldiers at the Beny-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery in Reviers, France.

David Vincent/AP

A Canadian Armed Forces member holds the photo of a Canadian World War II soldier during a ceremony at the Beny-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery in Reviers, France.

David Vincent/AP

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau reads the Victoria Cross citation of Lieutenant-Colonel Cecil Merritt in Portsmouth, Britain.

POOL/POOL/REUTERS

Native American of several nations attend a ceremony on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, western France.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. World War II paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, 97 years-old who served with the 101st Airbone, lands during a commemorative parachute jump over Carentan.

PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/Reuters

A WWII enthusiast wearing a period nurse uniform sits on a US army vehicle in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, north-western France.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

Performers are seen on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain.

TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

