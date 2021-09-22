In photos: US Border Patrol’s treatment of Haitian migrants at Rio Grande crossing prompt outrage
Images of Border Patrol agents on horses, pushing back Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande to try to reach U.S. soil, have prompted outrage among Democrats and called into question President Joe Biden’s decision to swiftly deport thousands who had been arriving en masse at a small Texas border town. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday called the treatment “horrible” and said she planned to discuss the issue with Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Homeland Security Department, which has started an investigation.