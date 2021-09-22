Images of Border Patrol agents on horses, pushing back Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande to try to reach U.S. soil, have prompted outrage among Democrats and called into question President Joe Biden’s decision to swiftly deport thousands who had been arriving en masse at a small Texas border town. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday called the treatment “horrible” and said she planned to discuss the issue with Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Homeland Security Department, which has started an investigation.

Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas.Julio Cortez/The Associated Press 1 of 19 United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas.PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 19 Haitian migrants are seen at a shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico.PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 19 A boy bathes himself with a jug of water inside a migrant camp at the U.S.-Mexico border on in Del Rio, Texas.John Moore/Getty Images 4 of 19 Illuminated by the lights of a National Guard vehicle, immigrants walk through a migrant camp next to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas.John Moore/Getty Images 5 of 19 Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande river to get food and water in Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico.PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 19 U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas.Felix Marquez/The Associated Press 7 of 19 Haitian migrants rest at a shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico.PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 19 Temporary dwellings made from carrizo cane stand at a migrant camp next to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas.John Moore/Getty Images 9 of 19 A father and daughter pass the evening inside a migrant camp at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas.John Moore/Getty Images 10 of 19 Migrants seeking refuge in the United States sit on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river in front of U.S. law enforcement, as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.DANIEL BECERRIL/Reuters 11 of 19 A migrant seeking refuge in the U.S. swims across the Rio Grande river from Del Rio, Texas, toward Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.DANIEL BECERRIL/Reuters 12 of 19 Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande river after sun set to get food and water in Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico.PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 19 Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.Fernando Llano/The Associated Press 14 of 19 Migrants are separated from others as they are prepared for transport as others await to be processed in a makeshift camp along the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas.ADREES LATIF/Reuters 15 of 19 Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.John Moore/Getty Images 16 of 19 U.S. Border Patrol agents interact with Haitian immigrants on the bank of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.John Moore/Getty Images 17 of 19 Agents of the National Migration Institute of Mexico (INM) detain Haitian migrants staying in a hotel in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico. Mexico has told the United States that it wants a regional agreement to tackle the tide of migrants arriving at the two countries' borders, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 19 Haitian migrants are seen insida a van of the National Migration Institute of Mexico (INM) after being detained in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico. Mexico has told the United States that it wants a regional agreement to tackle the tide of migrants arriving at the two countries' borders, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 19

