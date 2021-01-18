 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

In photos: US Capitol in lockdown as preparations underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Open this photo in gallery:

A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

POOL/Reuters

1 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of an honor guard evacuate the inuaguration stand during an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Law enforcement secure an area after an "external security threat" forced an evacuation prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

4 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Aubrie Didenedetto helps place American flags on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

5 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Security fences block off traffic near the White House in Washington, DC.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Stand-ins for President-elect Joe Biden, Traci Pough, right, and Vice President-elect Khamala Harris, Shana Chandler, left, during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony, at the Capitol in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

7 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

An empty street is seen near the White House in Washington, DC.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A view is seen at the US Capitol during the dress rehearsal in advance of the Inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden at the US Capitol in Washington.

TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of security look on as they evacuate after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Honor guard file in prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

11 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of the military stand around prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

12 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP/Getty Images

13 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of the National Guard stand watch outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

CAITLIN OCHS/Reuters

14 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

A law Enforcement member stands guard due to a reported security threat during the rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

POOL/Reuters

15 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

National Guard troops walk in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Jonathan Ernst/The Associated Press

16 of 17

Open this photo in gallery:

Stand-ins for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence participates in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

17 of 17

