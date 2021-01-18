In photos: US Capitol in lockdown as preparations underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.
POOL/Reuters
1 of 17
Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
2 of 17
Members of an honor guard evacuate the inuaguration stand during an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.
CAROLINE BREHMAN/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 17
Law enforcement secure an area after an "external security threat" forced an evacuation prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
4 of 17
Story continues below advertisement
Aubrie Didenedetto helps place American flags on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
5 of 17
Security fences block off traffic near the White House in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
6 of 17
Stand-ins for President-elect Joe Biden, Traci Pough, right, and Vice President-elect Khamala Harris, Shana Chandler, left, during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony, at the Capitol in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press
7 of 17
An empty street is seen near the White House in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 17
A view is seen at the US Capitol during the dress rehearsal in advance of the Inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden at the US Capitol in Washington.
TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 17
Members of security look on as they evacuate after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
10 of 17
Honor guard file in prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
11 of 17
Members of the military stand around prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
12 of 17
Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.
PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP/Getty Images
13 of 17
Members of the National Guard stand watch outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
CAITLIN OCHS/Reuters
14 of 17
A law Enforcement member stands guard due to a reported security threat during the rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.
POOL/Reuters
15 of 17
National Guard troops walk in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Jonathan Ernst/The Associated Press
16 of 17
Stand-ins for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence participates in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
17 of 17