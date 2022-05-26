Esmeralda Bravo, center, holds a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, in Uvalde, Texas.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press
Eliahana Cruz Torres, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ELIAHANA TORRES' FAMILY/Reuters
Tess Mata, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.TESS MATA'S FAMILY
Rojelio Torres, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ROJELIO TORRES' FAMILY/Reuters
Jailah Silguero, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.JAILAH SILGUERO/Reuters
Jose Flores, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.JOSE FLORES' FAMILY/Reuters
Amerie Jo Garza, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.AMERIE JO GARZA'S FAMILY/Reuters
Uziyah Garcia, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.UZIYAH GARCIA'S FAMILY/Reuters
Alithia Ramirez, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ALITHIA RAMIREZ'S FAMILY/Reuters
Ellie Garcia, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Siria Arizmendi/The Associated Press
Miranda Mathis, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.MIRANDA MATHIS' FAMILY/Reuters
Makenna Lee Elrod, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.MAKENNA LEE ELROD'S FAMILY/Reuters
Maite Rodriguez, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.MAITE RODRIGUEZ'S FAMILY/Reuters
Layla Salazar, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.LAYLA SALAZAR'S FAMILY/Reuters
Annabelle Rodriguez, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ANNABELLE RODRIGUEZ' FAMILY/Reuters
Jackie Cazares, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.JACKIE CAZARES' FAMILY/Reuters
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.SILGUERO'S AND LUEVANOS' FAMILY/Reuters
Teacher Irma Garcia, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.IRMA GARCIA'S FAMILY/Reuters
Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ALEXANDRIA ANIYAH RUBIO'S FAMILY/Reuters
Xavier Lopez, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.XAVIER LOPEZ' FAMILY/Reuters