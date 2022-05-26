Skip to main content

Esmeralda Bravo, center, holds a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, in Uvalde, Texas.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Eliahana Cruz Torres, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ELIAHANA TORRES' FAMILY/Reuters

Tess Mata, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.TESS MATA'S FAMILY

Rojelio Torres, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ROJELIO TORRES' FAMILY/Reuters

Jailah Silguero, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.JAILAH SILGUERO/Reuters

Jose Flores, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.JOSE FLORES' FAMILY/Reuters

Amerie Jo Garza, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.AMERIE JO GARZA'S FAMILY/Reuters

Uziyah Garcia, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.UZIYAH GARCIA'S FAMILY/Reuters

Alithia Ramirez, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ALITHIA RAMIREZ'S FAMILY/Reuters

Ellie Garcia, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Siria Arizmendi/The Associated Press

Miranda Mathis, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.MIRANDA MATHIS' FAMILY/Reuters

Makenna Lee Elrod, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.MAKENNA LEE ELROD'S FAMILY/Reuters

Maite Rodriguez, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.MAITE RODRIGUEZ'S FAMILY/Reuters

Layla Salazar, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.LAYLA SALAZAR'S FAMILY/Reuters

Annabelle Rodriguez, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ANNABELLE RODRIGUEZ' FAMILY/Reuters

Jackie Cazares, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.JACKIE CAZARES' FAMILY/Reuters

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.SILGUERO'S AND LUEVANOS' FAMILY/Reuters

Teacher Irma Garcia, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.IRMA GARCIA'S FAMILY/Reuters

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ALEXANDRIA ANIYAH RUBIO'S FAMILY/Reuters

Xavier Lopez, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.XAVIER LOPEZ' FAMILY/Reuters

