In photos: Washington is on high security alert ahead of Inauguration Day

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day, just as Democrat Joe Biden takes the oath of office in an extraordinary end to the defeated president’s tenure in the White House. The trial timeline and schedule are largely set by Senate procedures and will start as soon as the House delivers the article of impeachment. That could mean starting the trial at 1 p.m. on Inauguration Day. The ceremony at the Capitol starts at noon.

Open this photo in gallery: Workers place Biden-Harris inauguration banners on the inaugural parade viewing stand across from the White House in Washington. ERIN SCOTT/Reuters 1 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Barbed wire is installed on the top of a security fence surrounding the US Capitol in Washington. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the National Guard talk on Capitol Hill in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Barbed wire is installed on the top of a security fence surrounding the US Capitol in Washington. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Workers board up the International Monetary Fund building near the White House prior to the presidential inauguration in Washington. ERIN SCOTT/Reuters 5 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the U.S. Capitol after the House of Representatives impeached U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters 6 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Workers board up the buildings near the White House prior to the presidential inauguration in Washington. ERIN SCOTT/Reuters 7 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Barbed wire is installed on the top of a security fence surrounding the US Capitol in Washington. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Graffiti is seen on a boarded up building near the White House prior to the presidential inauguration in Washington. ERIN SCOTT/Reuters 9 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Workers board up the buildings near the White House prior to the presidential inauguration in Washington. ERIN SCOTT/Reuters 10 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: A member of the National Guard provides security at the US Capitol in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Workers unload security fencing near the White House in Washington. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: A monitor at a bus shelter near the White House shows images of people wanted in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the Nation Guard patrol Capitol Hill in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 16

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the National Guard unload supplies outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images 15 of 16