In photos: Wildfires wreak havoc in Australia

Australia's wildfires are forcing thousands to flee coastal towns while fire crews continue to battle out-of-control blazes.

Crews monitor fires and begin back burns in east Gippsland on January 2.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, New South Wales state, on January 2.

Robert Oerlemans/The Associated Press

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north on January 2.

PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

A helicopter drops water on a bushfire outside of Batemans Bay in New South Wales on January 2.

PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

A swimming pool in the remains of a house destroyed by bushfires is seen just outside Batemans Bay in New South Wales on January 2.

PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

The remains of a house destroyed by a bushfire is seen just outside Batemans Bay in New South Wales on January 2.

PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presents a posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service to the son of RFS volunteer Geoffrey Keaton at his funeral on January 2. Keaton and another firefighter were killed when their truck hit a fallen tree on December 19.

NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE/Reuters

A pedestrian wears a mask as smoke shrouds the Australian capital of Canberra on January 2.

Mark Baker/The Associated Press

A tender from HMAS Choules motors through smoke haze off the coast of Mallacoota on Thursday January 2. The Australian Defence Force is moving naval assets to Mallacoota on a supply and evacuation mission.

The Canadian Press

A burnt out car destroyed by bushfires is seen just outside Batemans Bay on January 2.

PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Sarsfield, Victoria state on January 1.

STRINGER/Reuters

