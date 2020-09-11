 Skip to main content
In photos: Wind-whipped wildfire in Northern California threatens thousands of residents

Open this photo in gallery:

Mormon Lake Hotshots firefighter Sara Sweeney uses a drip torch to set a backfire to protect mountain communities from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

An air attack plane flies by the plume as the Bobcat Fire advances in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

San Francisco City Hall is shrouded in smoke from multiple wildfires burning in the Sierra Nevada and Coast Ranges of Northern California.

Olga Rodriguez/The Associated Press

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

The Port of Oakland sits beneath the Bay Bridge as smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer, blanketing San Francisco.

PHILIP PACHECO/Getty Images

4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Firefighters watch as they burn a fire line near the Bear Fire in Oroville, California.

Max Whittaker/The New York Times News Service

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

The Bobcat Fire burns trees in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A Coulson 737 firefighting tanker jet drops fire retardant to slow Bobcat Fire at the top of a major run up a mountainside in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A person uses his mobile phone as thick smoke from the Bobcat fire moves through Los Angeles, California.

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

This NASA Earth Observatory image taken on September 9, 2020, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite captured this natural color image of thick smoke plumes streaming west from a long line of intense fires in Washington state, Oregon and California.

-/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) firefighter Jared Al-Jamie knocks down hotspots near Lake Oroville as wildfires rage across California.

FRED GREAVES/Reuters

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

An exterior view of the ballpark before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on September 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A couple watch smoke generated by the Bobcat Fire in San Dimas, California.

Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

12 of 12

