World

Register
AdChoices
In photos

In photos: World Press Photos of the Year 2020

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo, taken by Yasuyoshi Chiba, Agence France-Presse, won the World Press Photo of the Year award, and the first prize in the General News Singles category, a young man, illuminated by mobile phones, recites protest poetry while demonstrators chant slogans calling for civilian rule, during a blackout in Khartoum, Sudan, on 19 June 2019.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/The Associated Press

1 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Nicolas Asfouri, Agence France-Presse, is part of a series which won first prize in the World Press General News Stories category and was a nominee for the World Press Photo Story of the Year, A man holds a poster in Shatin, Hong Kong, as people gather to sing 'Glory to Hong Kong', a protest song which gained popularity in the city as an unofficial anthem, on 11 September 2019.

Nicolas Asfouri/The Associated Press

2 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Alain Schroeder, which won first prize in the World Press Nature Singles category, The body of a month-old orangutan lies on a rescue team's surgical drape, near the town of Subulussalam, Sumatra, Indonesia. She died soon after being found with her injured mother on a palm oil plantation, on 10 March 2019.

Alain Schroeder/The Associated Press

3 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Fabio Bucciarelli for L'Espresso, part of a series which won second prize in the World Press General News Stories category, A police officer shoots tear gas towards protesters during clashes on Plaza Baquedano in Santiago, Chile, on 6 December 2019.

Fabio Bucciarelli/The Associated Press

4 of 19

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Mulugeta Ayene, The Associated Press, part of a series which won first prize in the World Press Spot News Stories category and was also nominated for the World Press Photo Story of the Year, Onlookers inspect debris at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 11 March 2019.

Mulugeta Ayene/The Associated Press

5 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Oli Scarff, Agence France-Press, which won third prize in the World Press Sports Singles category, A trophy-shaped balloon floats over the crowd in Liverpool, England, as football fans line the streets during the open-top bus parade celebrating Liverpool's win against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final, on 2 June 2019.

Oli Scarff/The Associated Press

6 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Mark Blinch for NBAE, which won first prize in the World Press Sports Singles category, Kawhi Leonard (squatting, center) of the Toronto Raptors watches his game-winning buzzer-beater shot go into the net, while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffs, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada, on 12 May 2019.

Mark Blinch/The Associated Press

7 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Romain Laurendeau, which won the World Press Photo Story of the Year award, and the first prize in the Long Term Projects category, friends relax and watch television in their diki, a private space they have created in a converted storeroom, in Bab el-Oued, Algiers, Algeria, on 6 December 2016.

Romain Laurendeau/The Associated Press

8 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Romain Laurendeau, which won the World Press Photo Story of the Year award, and the first prize in the Long Term Projects category, Ultras chant insults against the state, the president, generals and the police during the final of the Algerian Cup in Algiers, on 1 May 2016.

Romain Laurendeau/The Associated Press

9 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Nikita Teryoshin which won first prize in the World Press Contemporary Issues Singles category, and was also a nominee for the World Press Photo of the Year, A businessman locks away a pair of anti-tank grenade launchers at the end of an exhibition day, at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 18 February 2019.

Nikita Teryoshin/The Associated Press

10 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Ramon Espinosa, The Associated Press, which won third prize in the World Press Spot News Singles category, Volunteers wade along a flooded road in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on 3 September 2019, after Hurricane Dorian hit the island.

Ramon Espinosa/The Associated Press

11 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters, part of a series which won third prize in the World Press Sports Stories category, Members of the Fuwaku Rugby Club team have a drink at a restaurant after a match in Kumagaya, Japan, on 3 May 2019.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/The Associated Press

12 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Frederic Noy, Panos Pictures, which won third prize in the World Press Contemporary Issues Singles category, A fisherman who works illegally on Lake Victoria refloats the boat that he keeps hidden all day, before going fishing with a colleague, in Murchison Bay, Uganda, on 9 January 2019.

Frederic Noy/The Associated Press

13 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Noah Berger for The Associated Press, which won second prize in the World Press Contemporary Issues Singles category, Firefighters battle the Marsh Complex Fire, near the town of Brentwood, California, United States, on 3 August 3, 2019.

Noah Berger/The Associated Press

14 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Brent Stirton, Getty Images for National Geographic, part of a series which won second prize in the World Press Nature Stories category, A man reaches for a pangolin that is about to be slaughtered and prepared for a meal in a restaurant on the outskirts of Guangzhou, China, on 4 January 2019. Pangolin meat at the restaurant sells for around US $376 per kilogram.

Brent Stirton/The Associated Press

15 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Katie Orlinsky for National Geographic, part of a series which won third prize in the World Press Environment Stories category, Kenyon Kassaiuli, Jonah Andy, Larry Charles, and Reese John cross a flooded walkway in Newtok, Alaska, United States, on an early summer bird hunt on 27 May 2019. Their village is rapidly sinking and shrinking as a result of warming weather, thawing permafrost and erosion.

Katie Orlinsky/The Associated Press

16 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Mulugeta Ayene, part of a series which won first prize in the Spot News Stories category and was also nominated for the World Press Photo Story of the Year, Relatives of a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crash mourn at a ceremony for those killed, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 17 March 2019, a week after the incident.

Mulugeta Ayene/The Associated Press

17 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Lee-Ann Olwage, which won second prize in the World Press Portraits Singles category, Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie, a drag artist and activist, poses at a shisanyama, a community space where women cook and sell meat, in Khayelitsha, a township located on the Cape Flats, near Cape Town, South Africa, on 4 August 2019.

Lee-Anne Olwage/The Associated Press

18 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo by Antonio Pizarro Rodriguez, Diario de Sevilla, which won third prize in the World Press Nature Singles category, Two Iberian lynx take fright after hearing shots from a hunter's gun, near Aznalcazar, Spain, on 3 January 2019.

Antonio Pizarro Rodriguez/The Associated Press

19 of 19

