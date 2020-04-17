In photos: World Press Photos of the Year 2020

Photo by Mark Blinch for NBAE, which won first prize in the World Press Sports Singles category, Kawhi Leonard (squatting, center) of the Toronto Raptors watches his game-winning buzzer-beater shot go into the net, while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffs, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada, on 12 May 2019.

Mark Blinch/The Associated Press