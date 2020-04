In photos: World Press Photos of the Year 2020

Photo by Brent Stirton, Getty Images for National Geographic, part of a series which won second prize in the World Press Nature Stories category, A man reaches for a pangolin that is about to be slaughtered and prepared for a meal in a restaurant on the outskirts of Guangzhou, China, on 4 January 2019. Pangolin meat at the restaurant sells for around US $376 per kilogram.

