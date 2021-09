Young people around the world took to the streets on Friday to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change, in their largest protest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The strike takes place five weeks before the U.N. COP26 summit, which aims to secure more ambitious climate action from world leaders to drastically cut the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany.CHRISTIAN MANG/Reuters 1 of 14 People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany.CHRISTIAN MANG/Reuters 2 of 14 Climate activist Greta Thunberg walks to the Berlin ARD public broadcaster television studio after she spoke at a large-scale climate strike gathering by Fridays for Future in front of the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany.SeanGallup/Getty Images 3 of 14 Protesters from Insulate Britain block the A20 which provides access to the Port of Dover, in Kent, U.K.. The environmental activists have moved location after been banned from campaigning on the M25 motorway in London.Gareth Fuller/The Associated Press 4 of 14 Lorries queue up on the road A20 in Kent, as a result of the road closure caused by the Insulate Britain protest at the entrance of Port of Dover, U.K.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters 5 of 14 Police officers detain a protestor of the group "Insulate Britain" at the entrance to the Port of Dover, U.K..HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters 6 of 14 Participants hold signs during a Global Climate Strike protest of the Fridays for Future movement in Vienna, Austria.JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 14 Activists hold placards during a protest as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Mumbai, India. Environmental issues and called on politicians and big businesses to commit to a raft of climate pledges.The Associated Press 8 of 14 A performance group called the Red Rebels join hundreds of people taking part in a Global Climate Strike protest in Cape Town, South Africa.RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 14 Hundreds of people take part in a Global Climate Strike protest in Cape Town, South Africa.RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 14 Activists take part in a 'climate strike' demonstration, part of the global 'Fridays for Future' movement led by Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, in Parliament Square in London, U.K..David Cliff/The Associated Press 11 of 14 Activists march through Westminster during a 'climate strike' demonstration, part of the global 'Fridays for Future' movement led by Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, in London, U.K..David Cliff/The Associated Press 12 of 14 Child activists join a march through Westminster during a 'climate strike' demonstration, part of the global 'Fridays for Future' movement led by Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, in London, U.K..David Cliff/The Associated Press 13 of 14 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a stage during a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin, Germany.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 14 of 14

