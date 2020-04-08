In photos: Wuhan where the Coronavirus took root reopens to cheers

Wuhan reopens for the first time since the city was shut off to slow the spread of a deadly Coronavirus that first took root inside its boundaries. April 8 marked what state media called the “unsealing of Wuhan,” a watershed end to a 76-day lockdown.
A medical worker from China's Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.
The Associated Press
A member of a medical team hugs a woman at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan were lifted.
ALY SONG/Reuters
Residents cross the Yangtze River on a ferry in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.
Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press
A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle on a street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese youths record a dance routine on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.
Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press
Residents eat on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.
Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press
A walks past a delivery man outside a gold jewelry shop on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.
Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press
Travellers are seen inside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted.
STRINGER/Reuters
Workers assemble cars at the Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.
Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press
A traveller wearing a face mask hugs a woman outside Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted.
CHINA DAILY/Reuters
Employees eating during a lunch break at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Medical workers wave goodbye to a medical team from Jilin at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted.
ALY SONG/Reuters
