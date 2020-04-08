 Skip to main content
In photos: Wuhan where the Coronavirus took root reopens to cheers

Wuhan reopens for the first time since the city was shut off to slow the spread of a deadly Coronavirus that first took root inside its boundaries. April 8 marked what state media called the “unsealing of Wuhan,” a watershed end to a 76-day lockdown.

Open this photo in gallery:

A medical worker from China's Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.

The Associated Press

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A member of a medical team hugs a woman at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan were lifted.

ALY SONG/Reuters

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Residents cross the Yangtze River on a ferry in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle on a street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 12

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Chinese youths record a dance routine on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Residents eat on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A walks past a delivery man outside a gold jewelry shop on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Travellers are seen inside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted.

STRINGER/Reuters

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Workers assemble cars at the Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A traveller wearing a face mask hugs a woman outside Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted.

CHINA DAILY/Reuters

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Employees eating during a lunch break at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Medical workers wave goodbye to a medical team from Jilin at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted.

ALY SONG/Reuters

12 of 12

