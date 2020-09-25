 Skip to main content
In photos: Young activists take part in world-wide protests demanding immediate climate action

World-wide protests, , organized by the Fridays For Future movement, attracted thousands of young activists calling for immediate climate action. The world-wide student strike movement started in August 2018, when the 16-year-old Thunberg began protesting outside the Swedish parliament on school days. She has since been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Environmentalists of the Fridays for Future movement demonstrate during a global day of climate action in Vienna, Austria.

GEORG HOCHMUTH/AFP/Getty Images

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Climate activists gather on a "Global Day of Action" organized by the 'Fridays for Future' climate change movement during the coronavirus pandemic on September 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Activists are taking to the streets across the globe today in the largest climate change protest day since the beginning of the pandemic. They are demanding immediate and global shifts in policies in order to rein in the effects of human-induced global warming. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Fridays for Future activists hold placards as they protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Kyiv, Ukraine September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

Fridays for Future activists hold signs as they protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Warsaw, Poland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

KACPER PEMPEL/Reuters

Climate change and environmental activists wearing plastic bottle waste gather during a protest marking a global climate action day under the theme ''#AfricaIsNotADumpster'' at the Uhuru Park's Freedom Corner in Nairobi, Kenya, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

THOMAS MUKOYA/Reuters

Climate change and environmental activists wearing plastic bottle waste prepare to parade during a protest marking a global climate action day under the theme ''#AfricaIsNotADumpster'' at the Uhuru Park's Freedom Corner in Nairobi, Kenya, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

THOMAS MUKOYA/Reuters

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) takes part in a Fridays For Future protest in front of the Swedish Parliament (Riksdagen) in Stockholm on September 25, 2020. - Fridays for Future school strike movement called for a global day of climate action on September 25, 2020. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) arrives with her banners to attend a protest in front of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in stockholm on September 25, 2020. - Fridays for Future school strike movement called for a global day of climate action on September 25, 2020. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Environmental activists wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus stage a rally marking the Global Day of Climate Action near the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The signs read: "We want to live." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press

