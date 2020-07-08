Photos: COVID-19 reopenings across the world

While Canada is slowly emerging from its COVID-19 lockdown, countries around the world have reached various stages in the process of reopening. Here's what life during the COVID-19 pandemic looks like around the world in July 2020.

Open this photo in gallery: Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 7, 2020. ADREES LATIF/Reuters 1 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: People enjoy a day out at Es Carregador Beach in Calvia on the Spanish island of Mallorca on July 8, 2020. JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: A waiter poses for photographs as he waits for customers outside a restaurant, after it reopened following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 5, 2020. Peter Nicholls/Reuters 3 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: Rafaely de Melo, wearing a protective mask, jumps during gym class at the Pereira Agustinho daycare, nursery school and pre-school, after it reopened amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Duque de Caxias, Monday, July 6, 2020. Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press 4 of 13

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: Hairdresser Deon Blair wearing a protective face shield, does a loc start up on customer's hair at a re-opened hairdresser's salon, Regal Roots in Peckham, South London, UK on July 4, 2020. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: Thrill seekers wear face masks as they ride the Vampire roller coaster at Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, Greater London on July 4, 2020, on the first day of a major relaxation of lockdown restrictions during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: Army soldiers and navy marines participated, this Tuesday morning on July 7, 2020 in the disinfection of the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the north of São Paulo, Brazil. Fotoarena/The Associated Press 7 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: Erica Chavis gets her nails done by Andy Pahm through a plexiglass barrier at A.N. Nails in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, July 6, 2020. The Associated Press 8 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: People watch the aquarium in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. AHMED JADALLAH/Reuters 9 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: Visitors wearing face mask stands in front of " The Wedding Feast at Cana " oil on canvas painting by the Italian artist Paolo Veronese at the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 6, 2020, on the museum' s reopening day. FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: Lazio players during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy on July 7, 2020. CIRO DE LUCA/Reuters 11 of 13

Open this photo in gallery: People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in St. Albans, Britain July 4, 2020. PAUL CHILDS/Reuters 12 of 13