 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

Murals of George Floyd from around the world

Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. to condemn racism and police abuses remained large but turned notably more subdued on the eve of a Thursday memorial service for George Floyd that kicks off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a national movement.

Open this photo in gallery:

A child takes a photo in front of a mural of George Floyd at the makeshift memorial where he died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

VICTOR J. BLUE/The New York Times News Service

1 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Floral tributes lay next to a mural of George Floyd, by street artist Akse, in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Local artist "Shawn" paints a mural in memory of for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, in downtown Oakland, California.

NATHAN FRANDINO/Reuters

3 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

A mural of George Floyd, who died on May 25 whilst in police custody in Minneapolis, is seen in downtown Oakland, California.

PHILIP PACHECO/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 11

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Kenyan mural artist Allan Mwangi works on a graffiti mural of George Floyd in the Kibera slum in Nairobi.

GORDWIN ODHIAMBO/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Artist Akse works on a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

6 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

After a new mural, center, of George Floyd is added to a growing memorial of tributes, Trevor Rodriquez sits alone at the spot where Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press

7 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

A mural of George Floyd is shown painted on the side of Scott Food Mart in the Third Ward before a march in his honour in Houston, Texas.

Sergio Flores/Getty Images

8 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis..

Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press

9 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

A portrait of George Floyd in the small town of La Mesa, California.

MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

10 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

A mural of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, at Mauerpark in Berlin.

CHRISTIAN MANG/Reuters

11 of 11

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies