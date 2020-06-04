Murals of George Floyd from around the world

Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. to condemn racism and police abuses remained large but turned notably more subdued on the eve of a Thursday memorial service for George Floyd that kicks off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a national movement.
A child takes a photo in front of a mural of George Floyd at the makeshift memorial where he died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
VICTOR J. BLUE/The New York Times News Service
Floral tributes lay next to a mural of George Floyd, by street artist Akse, in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Local artist "Shawn" paints a mural in memory of for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, in downtown Oakland, California.
NATHAN FRANDINO/Reuters
A mural of George Floyd, who died on May 25 whilst in police custody in Minneapolis, is seen in downtown Oakland, California.
PHILIP PACHECO/AFP/Getty Images
Kenyan mural artist Allan Mwangi works on a graffiti mural of George Floyd in the Kibera slum in Nairobi.
GORDWIN ODHIAMBO/AFP/Getty Images
Artist Akse works on a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
PHIL NOBLE/Reuters
After a new mural, center, of George Floyd is added to a growing memorial of tributes, Trevor Rodriquez sits alone at the spot where Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press
A mural of George Floyd is shown painted on the side of Scott Food Mart in the Third Ward before a march in his honour in Houston, Texas.
Sergio Flores/Getty Images
Mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis..
Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press
A portrait of George Floyd in the small town of La Mesa, California.
MIKE BLAKE/Reuters
A mural of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, at Mauerpark in Berlin.
CHRISTIAN MANG/Reuters
