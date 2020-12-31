New Year’s Eve is being celebrated as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in many countries

This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget. Australia was among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its proximity to the International Date Line. It was a grim end to the year for New South Wales and Victoria, the country’s two most populous states, which are battling new COVID-19 outbreaks.
A fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia.
Wendell_Teodoro @ZEDUCE/Getty Images
Couple are seen kissing as they bring in the New Year at Federation Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne, Australia.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Fireworks display over the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia.
Wendell Teodoro @ZEDUCE//Getty Images
Police on Patrol as people are gathered at Federation Square minutes away from the New Year during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne, Australia.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
People with sparklers lit up celebrate the New Year at Federation Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne, Australia.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
People hold placards wishing Happy New Year 2021 during celebrations for the New Year in Amritsar.
NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images
Visitor wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus passes by Happy New Year greetings shown on a giant screen in Beijing.
Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press
Children chase a giant soap bubble at the Blake Park, Mount Manganui, New Zealand as they enjoy New Year's Eve celebrations.
NZ Herald/The Associated Press
Fireworks from the SkyTower during Auckland New Year's Eve celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand.
David Rowland/Getty Images
A traffic police officer stands on an empty street at Hotel Indonesia Roundabout which is normally crowded with people on New Year's Eve, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Dita Alangkara/The Associated Press
A woman, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, walks past a closed pub with New Year 2021 balloons decoration in downtown Brussels.
Francisco Seco/The Associated Press
A resident passes by New Year slogans at the entrance to a mall in Beijing .
Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press
Visitors look at decorations at a mall on New Year's Eve, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India.
FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/Reuters
