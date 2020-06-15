 Skip to main content
In Photos

Non-essential stores reopen as U.K. eases lockdown restrictions

After almost three months of closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic, churches, stores, and outdoor attractions in England deemed "nonessential" reopen with social distancing measures in place. A new rule requiring people to wear face masks on London public transit also came into effect on Monday June 15 as the UK eases lockdown restrictions.

Open this photo in gallery:

A member of staff arranges a window display at a Rolex store on Regent Street as it reopens following closure due to the coronavirus outbreak in London, UK.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

1 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

The Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, welcomes visitors to the Cathedral in Salisbury, UK.

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

2 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

People queue to enter London Zoo as UK Zoos reopen to the public in London, UK.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

3 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

A vendor with a visor and gloves stands outside his store at Shepherd's Bush Market in west London, UK.

NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Sue Stamp, manager of the ladies department at W.J. French and Son, fits a young girl with a new pair of shoes from under a perspex screen after opening on the first day of business since the coronavirus lockdown in Southampton, UK.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Security take the temperature of customers as they arrive to queue to enter the Apple store at Covent Garden in London, UK.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

A member of staff working behind a perspex shield on the fish counter wears a protective face mask while serving customers inside Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London, UK.

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Visitors wearing PPE view artworks inside a Sotheby's auctioneers, re-opened after it was forced to close due to COVID-19, in London, UK.

NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

People use floor markers to observe social distancing while looking at an enclosure at Chester Zoo, in England.

Peter Byrne/The Associated Press

9 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

A customer wearing protective gloves tries on sunglasses as a member of staff looks on inside Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London, UK.

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

People wearing protective masks board a bus near Leicester Square in London, UK.

JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters

11 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

A passenger wearing a face mask travels on the Central Line tube in London, UK.

HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

12 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

Customers wearing face masks queue to enter Nike Town as it is reopening following restrictions due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, on Oxford Street in London, UK.

MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters

13 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

An employee wearing a face covering walks through the concourse at Waterloo Station in London, UK.

NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

14 of 15

Open this photo in gallery:

People practice social distancing on the first day of reopening for places of worship at Westminster Cathedral in London, UK.

TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

15 of 15

