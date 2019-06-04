 Skip to main content

World In Photos: Pageantry, policy and protests: Donald Trump's state visit to the UK

The President's motorcade departs 10 Downing Street past demonstrators in London on June 4, the second day of his three-day State Visit to the UK.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend a business roundtable event at St. James's Palace, London, Britain June 4, 2019.

Tim Ireland/Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference.

CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

A pro-U.S. President Donald Trump supporter reacts after being hit with a milkshake during an anti-Trump rally in London.

CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters

Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump.

ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/Reuters

An effigy of US President Donald Trump is carried by protestors in London on June 4, the second day of Trump's three-day State Visit to the UK.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth, First Lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace June 3, 2019.

POOL/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II (R) laughs with US President Donald Trump during a State Banquet .

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II views a display of US items of the Royal collection with US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace June 3, 2019.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Marine One helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Buckingham Palace before a State Banquet June 3, 2019.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump (L) clashes with an anti-Trump protester outside Buckingham Palace.

Peter Summers/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd R) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) are accompanied by Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L) and the Dean of Westminster, John Hall (2nd R) during a tour of Westminster Abbey on June 3.

WPA Pool/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in silence after laying a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during their visit to Westminster Abbey.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A message from U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is seen in a guest book after they toured Westminster Abbey June 3, 2019.

SIMON DAWSON/Reuters

US President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, the first day of their State Visit.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

