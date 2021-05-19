Photos capture the United Kingdom returning to a state of normalcy

PM Boris Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail his plans to lift England’s lockdown fully on June 21, but said the latest data had been encouraging. Johnson last week said the extent to which the variant could disrupt the planned exit from lockdown would depend on how much more transmissible it was.
Fans take a selfie photograph from the stands ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Newcastle United fans are seen inside the stadium before the match with Sheffield United as a limited number of fans are permitted at outdoor sports venues.
Fans inside the stadium before the match between, Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, as a limited number of fans are permitted at outdoor sports venues
Britain's Prince Charles meets local residents during his visit to Caledon, Northern Ireland.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits V&A with Kate Bailey, curator, as the museum reopens to the public, in London.
Pedestrians cross Millennium Bridge in view of St Paul's Cathedral in London.
Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towel (L) and Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy at the main entrance to the Tower of London before the reopening to the public.
Members of the public queue to enter the Tower of London.
People sit at tables at the Prince of Peckham pub, as it reopens to indoor customers, in London.
Outside St. Martin’s Theater in London at the end of “The Mousetrap”.. London’s theatre scene re-emerged with “The Mousetrap,” Agatha Christie’s long-running murder mystery, which has changed little from its debut in 1952, let alone from before the coronavirus.
Workers travel through Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain.
People travel through Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour in London.
Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour as restrictions continue to ease throughout the country, London, Britain,.
The morning rush hour at Waterloo railway station in London.
