Photos capture the United Kingdom returning to a state of normalcy

PM Boris Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail his plans to lift England’s lockdown fully on June 21, but said the latest data had been encouraging. Johnson last week said the extent to which the variant could disrupt the planned exit from lockdown would depend on how much more transmissible it was.

Fans take a selfie photograph from the stands ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. PAUL CHILDS/AFP/Getty Images

Newcastle United fans are seen inside the stadium before the match with Sheffield United as a limited number of fans are permitted at outdoor sports venues. STU FORSTER/Reuters

Fans inside the stadium before the match between, Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, as a limited number of fans are permitted at outdoor sports venues JON SUPER/Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles meets local residents during his visit to Caledon, Northern Ireland. POOL/Reuters

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits V&A with Kate Bailey, curator, as the museum reopens to the public, in London. POOL/Reuters

Pedestrians cross Millennium Bridge in view of St Paul's Cathedral in London. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towel (L) and Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy at the main entrance to the Tower of London before the reopening to the public. LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Members of the public queue to enter the Tower of London. LEON NEAL/Getty Images

People sit at tables at the Prince of Peckham pub, as it reopens to indoor customers, in London. Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

Outside St. Martin's Theater in London at the end of "The Mousetrap".. London's theatre scene re-emerged with "The Mousetrap," Agatha Christie's long-running murder mystery, which has changed little from its debut in 1952, let alone from before the coronavirus. LAUREN FLEISHMAN/The New York Times News Service

Workers travel through Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain. TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

People travel through Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour in London. TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour as restrictions continue to ease throughout the country, London, Britain,. TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters