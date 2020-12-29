Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin possessed a wildly inventive artistic sensibility tempered by a stiff dose of business sense. He had no problem acknowledging that he earned more from a pair of stockings than from a haute-couture gown with a six-figure price tag.
Photo taken on January 28, 1967 shows French designer Pierre Cardin flanked by fashion models after his Spring-Summer collection show, in Paris.
-/AFP/Getty Images
Photo taken on May 9, 1968 shows French designer Pierre Cardin presenting the new uniforms of UTA' s flight attendants, at Le Bourget airport.
-/AFP/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau (R), on October 13, 1972, kissing her friend fashion designer Pierre Cardin.
-/AFP/Getty Images
In this Oct.30 1975 file photo, French designer Pierre Cardin poses in the dressing room at Hotel Pierre in New York.
Ray Stubblebine/The Associated Press
Photo taken on November 25, 1977 shows French designer Pierre Cardin surrounded by "Catherinettes" in front of his new shop Maxim's in Paris.
PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP/Getty Images
Pierre Cardin, on October 18, 1977, posing in front of his new gallery, in Paris.
-/AFP/Getty Images
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, on May 19, 1979, and escort arrive at the Cannes Festival Palace to see Coppola's "Apocalyplse Now," in Cannes, southern France.
Jean-Jacques Levy/The Associated Press
Pierre Cardin, in this March 19, 1979 file photo,, holds a press conference on his return to the Peoples Republic of China.
Marty Lederhandler/The Associated Press
Photo taken on July 10, 1979 shows French designer Pierre Cardin in his fashion studio, in Paris.
PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP/Getty Images
Pierre Cardin, on September 17, 1981, standing with models during the presentation of a retrospective Haute Couture collection from 1950 to 1980, in Paris.
PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP/Getty Images
In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition "Design and Fashion 1950- 2005" at the academy for arts in Vienna, Austria.
RONALD ZAK/The Associated Press
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin (C), on October 19, 2007, standing after his fashion show in the desert of Whistling Sand Mountain on the outskirts of Dunhuang in China's northwest Gansu province.
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images
In this Nov.13, 2014 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin poses with dresses behind during the inauguration of the Pierre Cardin Museum in Paris.
Jacques Brinon/The Associated Press
Photo taken on April 26, 2016 French fashion designer Pierre Cardin poses in a Pierre Cardin store in Paris. French designer Pierre Cardin, who shook up the fashion world with his visionary creations but also turned his name into a money-spinning global brand, died on December 29, 2020 aged 98.
JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images
On November 30, 2016 shows French fashion designer Pierre Cardin applauded by the audience at the end of a retrospective show at the Institut de France, in Paris.
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
Photo taken on December 3, 2012 shows Italian-born French designer Pierre Cardin posing with his Lion of Venice award for his artistic achievements at La Fenice theatre in Venice.
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin (C), wearing a protective face mask, waiting prior to a screening dedicated to his 70 years of career at the Theatre du Chatelet on September 21, 2020 in Paris.
LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images
Photo taken on February 17, 2010 shows French fashion designer Pierre Cardin posing ahead of an interview about his book on his 60-year-long career.
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
