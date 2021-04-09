Prince Philip dies at 99: His life in photos

Published April 9, 2021 Updated April 9, 2021 Prince Philip, once described by the Queen as 'my strength,' has died at the age of 99. Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip as a one-year-old in 1922. Associated Press 1 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip as a chlld in Greek national dress. Associated Press 2 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: While attending Gordonstown School in Scotland, Prince Philip took part in a production of Macbeth in aid of the Scottish Nursing Fund of Donalblane. 3 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip during a naval visit to Melbourne, Australia, on Aug. 29, 1945. Associated Press 4 of 29 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, and Lt. Philip Mountbatten announce their engagement on July 10, 1947, on the grounds of Sandringham Palace. Associated Press 5 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Nov. 20, 1947, after their wedding. Associated Press 6 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip bats during cricket practice on July 31, 1947, at the Petty Officers' Training Center in Corsham, England. Associated Press 7 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip hold their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, at their London residence in August, 1951. EDDIE WORTH/Associated Press 8 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953. Associated Press 9 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip inspects Royal Canadian Air Force cadets at the Royal Canadian School of Military Engineering in Sardis, B.C., on Aug. 4, 1954. The Canadian Press 10 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Wearing academic robes, Prince Philip is installed as president of the Canadian Medical Association at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto on June 30, 1959. Harold Robinson/The Globe and Mail 11 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip watch a durbar in Bo, Sierra Leone, on Nov. 27, 1961. Associated Press 12 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: The Royal Family poses for a portrait on the grounds of Windsor Castle to mark the 12th birthday of Princess Anne on Aug. 15, 1962. Archie Parker/Associated Press 13 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip watches a man sing a greeting during his visit to the old fort of King Abdul Aziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 12, 1965. Associated Press 14 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip arrives in Toronto at the controls of a Royal Air Force twin turboprop for a four-day visit on Nov. 7, 1967. Harold Robinson/The Globe and Mail 15 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for a service on Canada's centennial, July 1, 1967. John McNeill/The Globe and Mail 16 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip mark their 25th wedding anniversary in the drawing room of the Belgian Suite at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 20, 1972. Associated Press 17 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip and Margaret Trudeau listen to Queen Elizabeth II speak at a ceremony to mark the opening of the Lester B. Pearson Building in Ottawa on Aug. 1, 1973. John McNeill/The Globe and Mail 18 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip during a visit to Ottawa on Aug. 1, 1973. John McNeill/The Globe and Mail 19 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip gives Princess Anne a few words of advice while Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew listen prior to an equestrian event in Bromont, Que., on July 24, 1976. CHUCK MITCHELL/The Canadian Press 20 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip attends a press conference with the World Wildlife Fund of Canada at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto, on Nov. 9, 1982. Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail 21 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip stops to chat whith children during his tour of Eastern Ontario on Sept. 27, 1984. Edward Regan/The Globe and Mail 22 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand in the Senate Chamber on Parliament Hill during their visit to Ottawa on April 17, 1982, the day the Queen signed The Constitution Act, 1982. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press 23 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, speaks with Second World War veterans after a wreath-laying ceremony at the main Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Ramla, Israel, on Oct. 30, 1994. SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP/GETTY IMAGES 24 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip lead the annual procession of members of the Order of the Garter from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel on June 15, 1998. Alastair Grant/Associated Press 25 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip escorts the Queen after her speech during the opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on Nov. 26, 2003. RUSSELL BOYCE/Reuters 26 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: The Queen and Prince Philip attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark tea clipper in London on April 25, 2012. PAUL HACKETT/Reuters 27 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend the annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 8, 2016. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES 28 of 29 Open this photo in gallery: Prince Philip walks along the platform at London's Paddington Station on June 13, 2017, during a ceremony to mark the 175th anniversary of the first train journey by a British monarch. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES 29 of 29 Report an error Editorial code of conduct