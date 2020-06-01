Protests against racism, police brutality spread across America

During the weekend, protests took over streets from coast to coast, rioters torched buildings and cars, and officers cracked down with rubber bullets and tear gas. The protests were some of the largest in the country’s long history of caustic race relations, rivalling in size the civil-rights demonstrations that took down segregation laws in the 1960s.
Amira Bashir from St. Paul, holds an image of George Floyd as she and others demonstrate at a rally at the site of his killing in Minneapolis.
Victor J. Blue/The New York Times News Service
Protesters march on a highway in Minneapolis.
Victor J. Blue/The New York Times News Service
Motorists are ordered to the ground from their vehicle by police during a protest in Minneapolis.
John Minchillo/The Associated Press
A protester yells in Santa Monica, Calif., during unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press
Arrested protesters are loaded onto a transport bus by police on South Washington Street, in Minneapolis.
John Minchillo/The Associated Press
People show their support for a Black Lives Matter march as it passes in Tampa, Florida.
Martha Asencio-Rhine/The Associated Press
A man is taken into custody when police stopped his car after curfew in Minneapolis.
Julio Cortez/The Associated Press
A protester walks with his hands up while looting after marching against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
EDUARDO MUNOZ/Reuters
People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
JEENAH MOON/Reuters
NYPD officers detain people for looting after a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
EDUARDO MUNOZ/Reuters
A person on an electric scooter looks at destroyed vehicles amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington.
JIM BOURG/Reuters
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C.
JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters
A man smashes the window of a restaurant amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington.
JIM BOURG/Reuters
People run as police disperse demonstrators during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington.
JIM BOURG/Reuters
Protesters kneel in front of a police line in Ferguson, Missouri.
Whitney Curtis/The New York Times News Service
Police line up in riot gear as law enforcement officers watch from the State House stairs in Columbia, S.C. Columbia Police and the Richland County Sheriff's Department enacted a curfew on Sunday night, marching through the streets and arresting pedestrians who refused to leave immediately.
Jason Lee/The Associated Press
A Statue of Liberty painting is seen through a smashed Dolce and Gabbana store window, in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York.
Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press
Protester Kendrick Cutkelvin of Savannah uses a Savannah SWAT vehicle loudspeaker to disperse a small crowd of protesters after a peaceful rally and march in honor of George Floyd in Savannah, Georgia.
Stephen B. Morton/The Associated Press
Protesters march in Detroit, Michigan.
SETH HERALD/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather and speak in front of the Detroit Police station, Michigan.
SETH HERALD/AFP/Getty Images
Hundreds lie down for a nine-minute demonstration to honor George Floyd and protest police brutality in a peaceful protest at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan.
Jake May/The Associated Press
A protestor shakes the hand of a National Guard member after other protestors had hurled epithets and other insults at him, on the steps of city hall in Los Angeles.
BRYAN DENTON /The New York Times News Service
