Protests against racism, police brutality spread across America

During the weekend, protests took over streets from coast to coast, rioters torched buildings and cars, and officers cracked down with rubber bullets and tear gas. The protests were some of the largest in the country’s long history of caustic race relations, rivalling in size the civil-rights demonstrations that took down segregation laws in the 1960s.

Amira Bashir from St. Paul, holds an image of George Floyd as she and others demonstrate at a rally at the site of his killing in Minneapolis.

Protesters march on a highway in Minneapolis.

Motorists are ordered to the ground from their vehicle by police during a protest in Minneapolis.

A protester yells in Santa Monica, Calif., during unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Arrested protesters are loaded onto a transport bus by police on South Washington Street, in Minneapolis.

People show their support for a Black Lives Matter march as it passes in Tampa, Florida.

A man is taken into custody when police stopped his car after curfew in Minneapolis.

A protester walks with his hands up while looting after marching against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

NYPD officers detain people for looting after a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

A person on an electric scooter looks at destroyed vehicles amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington.

Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C.

A man smashes the window of a restaurant amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington.

People run as police disperse demonstrators during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington.

Protesters kneel in front of a police line in Ferguson, Missouri.

Police line up in riot gear as law enforcement officers watch from the State House stairs in Columbia, S.C. Columbia Police and the Richland County Sheriff's Department enacted a curfew on Sunday night, marching through the streets and arresting pedestrians who refused to leave immediately.

A Statue of Liberty painting is seen through a smashed Dolce and Gabbana store window, in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York.

Protester Kendrick Cutkelvin of Savannah uses a Savannah SWAT vehicle loudspeaker to disperse a small crowd of protesters after a peaceful rally and march in honor of George Floyd in Savannah, Georgia.

Protesters march in Detroit, Michigan.

Protesters gather and speak in front of the Detroit Police station, Michigan.

Hundreds lie down for a nine-minute demonstration to honor George Floyd and protest police brutality in a peaceful protest at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan.