Protests erupt in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd

Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station Thursday that the department was forced to abandon as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St. Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

Protesters are seen inside Minneapolis Police third precinct after setting fire to the entrance as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning building in Minneapolis. The Associated Press

A man stands in front of police as they hold a line on the fourth day of protests in Minneapolis. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A protestor douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police in St. Paul, Minnesota. John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Police hold a line on the fourth day of protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Protesters throw objects into a fire outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis. KEREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

Law enforcement officers amassed along Lake Street near Hiawatha Ave. as fires burned after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. David Joles/The Associated Press

People react as a car burns at the parking lot of a Target store during protests after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant in Minneapolis. John Minchillo/The Associated Press

State Police block access to the area near the Minneapolis Police third precinct following the third day of demonstrations in response to the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis. NICHOLAS PFOSI/Reuters

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis. John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Fire burns inside The Family Dollar Store after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. David Joles/The Associated Press

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky in the aftermath of a protest after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis. CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

A mural depicting George Floyd in Minneapolis. JENN ACKERMAN/The New York Times News Service

A member of the National Guard looks into a burned out building after a night of protests and violence in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Olson/Getty Images