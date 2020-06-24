 Skip to main content
In Photos

Putin watches Second World War parade before vote to extend his rule

The parade on Wednesday (June 24) marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Second World War victory over the Nazis. It was postponed from May 9 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and critics say even now it was irresponsible to go ahead with it. The Kremlin has dismissed that however, saying new daily infections, though still in the thousands, are on the wane, especially in the Russian capital, the original epicenter of the outbreak, and that all safety precautions will be taken.

Open this photo in gallery:

President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin (C) makes a speech in Red Square during a Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II in Moscow.

Handout/Getty Images

1 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Members of Youth Army movement march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow.

MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters

2 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Parade formations are seen ahead of the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat on Red Square in Moscow.

Mikhail Voskresenskiy/The Associated Press

3 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow.

Host photo agency/Reuters

4 of 19

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow.

Host photo agency/Reuters

5 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Russian warplanes fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in colors of national flag during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press

6 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow.

Host photo agency/Reuters

7 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Russian sailors march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow.

Host photo agency/Reuters

8 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

A Russian A-50 early warning aircraft flies above a cathedral during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters

9 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Honour guard soldiers march during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St.Petersburg.

Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press

10 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus infection looks from a tribune during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St.Petersburg.

Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press

11 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Russian sailors, center, march in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII in Moscow.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press

12 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and guests observe a minute of silence during a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in Moscow.

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images

13 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Servicewomen march during a Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II in Moscow.

Handout/Getty Images

14 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Russian Arctic anti-aircraft missile systems "Pantsir-SA" move through Red Square during a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in Moscow.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

15 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with his son Nikolai (L) during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II in Moscow.

Handout/Getty Images

16 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Parade formations before the Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II in Moscow.

Handout/Getty Images

17 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Servicemen of the Chinese Armed Forces march during a Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II in Moscow.

Handout/Getty Images

18 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow.

Yekaterina Shtukina/The Associated Press

19 of 19

