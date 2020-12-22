Rare spectacle: Jupiter and Saturn's celestial alignment from around the world

Published December 22, 2020 Updated December 22, 2020 Stargazers were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion as the solar system’s two biggest planets appeared to meet in an event astronomers call the 'Great Conjunction' Open this photo in gallery: Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) are pictured on the sky during the closest visible conjunction of them in 400 years, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca JON NAZCA/Reuters 1 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Jupiter (L) and Saturn appear about one-tenth of a degree apart during an astronomical event known as a Great Conjunction to the left of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod on December 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images 2 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Jupiter (L) and Saturn appear about one-tenth of a degree apart during an astronomical event known as a Great Conjunction above Mt. Tamalpais on December 21, 2020 in Larkspur, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 3 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: People gather at River Parks trails at 41st and Riverside, to get a look at Jupiter and Saturn on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. The two planets were closer to each other than they've been in 800 years. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP) John Clanton/The Associated Press 4 of 12 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Groups of people gather near a Christmas tree on the beach as they watch the celestial phenomenon of the planets Jupiter and Saturn align so closely they almost appear as one single "star", known as a planetary conjunction, in the sky at Cardiff State Beach in California, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 5 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: People gather at River Parks Trails at 41st and Riverside, to get a look at Jupiter and Saturn on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. The two planets were closer to each other than they've been in 800 years. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP) John Clanton/The Associated Press 6 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Jupiter and Saturn as they appear close together during a planetary conjunction alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils STRINGER/Reuters 7 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: People are silhouetted against the sky at dusk as they watch the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press 8 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: People are silhouetted against the sky at dusk as they watch the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press 9 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: John Galvan and his son Charlie use a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjuction, as they appear close together in a rare celestial event in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare CALLAGHAN O'HARE/Reuters 10 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Kuwaiti astrophotographers follow the great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn in al-Salmi district, a desert area 120 kms west of Kuwait City, on December 21, 2020. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images) YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: People stand in a queue to see a 'great conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn at the Maidan area in Kolkata on December 21, 2020. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images) DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 12 Report an error