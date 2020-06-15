 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

Recent Atlanta shooting provides new focal point for protests

Atlanta police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired after he fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, 27, on Friday night, and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty. On Saturday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had called for the immediate firing of the officer who opened fire on Brooks and announced that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

Open this photo in gallery:

A protester is detained after a few dozen marchers walked on a bridge blocked by police in Atlanta, Georgia.

DUSTIN CHAMBERS/Getty Images

1 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Tayla Myree sets out flowers on a shrine at a burned Wendy's in Atlanta.

Curtis Compton/The Associated Press

2 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

A rainbow shines at sunset beyond a burned Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta.

Curtis Compton/The Associated Press

3 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Police use pepper spray to clear protesters who were attempting to block Interstate 75 in Atlanta.

Ben Gray/The Associated Press

4 of 8

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

People walk past an electronic sign with an image of George Floyd near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

5 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Katie Zhu, visiting her parents in Atlanta, examines the burned ruins of a Wendy's restaurant.

Ben Gray/The Associated Press

6 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters stand in front of police in Atlanta.

Ben Gray/The Associated Press

7 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters gather outside of the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police in the parking lot, in Atlanta.

JOSHUA RASHAAD MCFADDEN/The New York Times News Service

8 of 8

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies