Recent Atlanta shooting provides new focal point for protests

Atlanta police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired after he fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, 27, on Friday night, and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty. On Saturday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had called for the immediate firing of the officer who opened fire on Brooks and announced that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

Open this photo in gallery: A protester is detained after a few dozen marchers walked on a bridge blocked by police in Atlanta, Georgia. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/Getty Images 1 of 8

Open this photo in gallery: Tayla Myree sets out flowers on a shrine at a burned Wendy's in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/The Associated Press 2 of 8

Open this photo in gallery: A rainbow shines at sunset beyond a burned Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/The Associated Press 3 of 8

Open this photo in gallery: Police use pepper spray to clear protesters who were attempting to block Interstate 75 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/The Associated Press 4 of 8

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: People walk past an electronic sign with an image of George Floyd near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Dustin Chambers/Getty Images 5 of 8

Open this photo in gallery: Katie Zhu, visiting her parents in Atlanta, examines the burned ruins of a Wendy's restaurant. Ben Gray/The Associated Press 6 of 8

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters stand in front of police in Atlanta. Ben Gray/The Associated Press 7 of 8