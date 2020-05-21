Reopening the world under Covid-19’s shadow

All around the world cities, towns are reopening with a cautious eye towards preventing a second wave of Covid-19. Beaches, golf courses, restaurants, open up to provide people with a sense of wellness and relief from weeks of self-isolation.
Two police officers on horses patrol between visitors of a beer garden in Dresden, Germany. Due to the new coronavirus outbreak people are asked to keep a distance of minimum 1,5 meters (5-feet) between each other in public. The building in the background is the famous 'Frauen Kirche'.
A swimmer jumps into the pool during the opening day of a public open-air pool, as the spread of COVID-19 continues in Cologne, Germany.
Bar manager Oscar of The Institution mixes a cocktail in Christchurch, New Zealand. Bars are able to reopen across New Zealand today as the final phase of the COVID-19 Alert Level 2 measures come into effect.
Patrons observe social distancing at The Last Word bar in Christchurch, New Zealand.
A man on a bicycle awaits to cross a road during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai government continues to ease restrictions related to running businesses in the capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Icelandic horses play on a stud farm in Wehrheim Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises.
People enjoy the beach at the Terre Sacree beach in Ajaccio as nearly all of the beaches reopen today on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.
Surfers take to the water in higher than normal wave conditions in Lido Beach, New York. The Town of Hempstead has announced that Lido Beach will be officially opened on May 23 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A man is seen with pelican in St James's Park, London, UK.
Workers applaud to thank health workers for their battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before their restaurants' reopening on the waterfront in Naples, as Italy eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the covid-19 outbreak, in Naples, Italy.
