Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters journalist killed in crossfire on Friday covering the war in Afghanistan, was a largely self-taught photographer who scaled the heights of his profession while documenting wars, riots and human suffering. A native of New Delhi, Siddiqui, 38, is survived by his wife Rike and two young children. He was part of a team that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 for documenting Myanmar’s Rohingya refugee crisis, a series described by the judging committee as “shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence Rohingya refugees faced in fleeing Myanmar.”

Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui takes pictures from a fishing boat of the damaged cargo ship MSC Chitra in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast, August 9, 2010.STRINGER/Reuters 1 of 18 A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2021.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 2 of 18 Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 3 of 18 An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 4 of 18 Story continues below advertisement Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 10, 2017.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 5 of 18 Rohingya refugee boy sits inside his temporary shelter near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 12, 2017.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 6 of 18 A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 7 of 18 A Kashmiri woman watches protests in Anchar neighbourhood after Friday prayers, during restrictions following scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar September 20, 2019.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 8 of 18 Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui takes pictures as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, birthday celebrations for the Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai, India, February 16, 2011. Picture taken February 16, 2011.VIVEK PRAKASH/Reuters 9 of 18 A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who was died of complications related to COVID-19, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 10 of 18 Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photographer based in India, poses for a picture at Columbia University's Low Memorial Library during the Pulitzer Prize giving ceremony, in New York, U.S., May 30, 2018.MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters 11 of 18 People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 12 of 18 A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans, beat Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim, during protests sparked by a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 13 of 18 The grounds are prepared for mass cremation of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 14 of 18 Beachgoers stroll as a boy practices somersaulting on a beach in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2018.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 15 of 18 Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 16 of 18 A man rides a bicycle as he carries his dog on his shoulders in Mumbai July 9, 2013.Danish Siddiqui/Reuters 17 of 18 Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui covers the monsoon floods and landslides in the upper reaches of Govindghat, India, Saturday, June 22, 2013.Rafiq Maqbool/The Associated Press 18 of 18

