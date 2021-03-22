 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Scenes from Beijing closed-door trial for Canadian Michael Kovrig

Inside a Beijing courthouse Monday, authorities held a secret trial for Canadian Michael Kovrig, a closed-door hearing that one legal scholar called a “showcase” of justice in China. Chinese authorities again denied requests by Canada and others to observe the trial, leaving dozens of diplomats to stand outside the courthouse on a sidewalk, while police grabbed and kicked journalists.

Open this photo in gallery:

Jim Nickel, charge d'affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, talks to the media outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court after a trial of detained Canadian Michael Kovrig.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

United States Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission William Klein holds a folder as he waits to request entry to the trial for Canadian Michael Kovrig at a court in Beijing.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Canadian Embassy Charge d'Affaires Jim Nickel, right, and United States Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission William Klein, left, walk under police tape as they walk away after being refused entry to the trial for Canadian Michael Kovrig at a court in Beijing.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers stand guard outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, is on trial.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

4 of 12

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers ask a journalist to move away as he makes a live transmission outside the Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court in Beijing.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers set up a perimeter outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig is on trial.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Policemen wearing face masks patrol at the compound of No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing.

Andy Wong/The Associated Press

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers direct the traffic outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Policemen wearing face masks chat each other at No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing.

Andy Wong/The Associated Press

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Jim Nickel, charge d'affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, talks to the media beside William Klein, acting deputy chief of mission of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

William Klein, acting deputy chief of mission of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, and other foreign diplomats arrive outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers stand outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig is on trial.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

12 of 12

Report an error
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies